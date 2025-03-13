AP: Strict security for Class X exams scheduled from March 17

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has directed district Collectors, Superintendent of Police (SPs), and education department officials to ensure the smooth conduct of Class X public examinations, scheduled from March 17 to April 1.

Strict security measures, including Section 144 within 100 metres of exam centres and a ban on mobile phones inside halls, have been mandated, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

During a video conference from the Secretariat on Wednesday, March 12, Vijayanand instructed officials to prevent malpractice and maintain order.

Only the Chief Superintendent will be permitted to carry a mobile phone inside exam centres, while other devices will be collected at the main gate and returned post-exam. Xerox and internet centres near exam venues will remain shut.

Authorities will take strict action against individuals spreading rumours or fake news, including false claims of paper leaks. Officials have been told to investigate such incidents promptly and issue clarifications. Sensitive exam centres will have additional security, and CCTV surveillance has been installed at 163 locations, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

School Education Director V Vijaya Ramaraju stated that 3,450 exam centres have been set up, with 6,19,275 students appearing for the exams, the highest numbers being in Kurnool, Anantapur, and Prakasam districts. To ensure fairness, 156 flying squads, 682 sitting squads, and special nodal officers have been deployed.

A state-level control room has been set up at 08662974540, with district-level centres to be established.

Considering the summer heat, drinking water facilities will be provided at all centres, and an ANM will be available for first aid. Electricity officials have been instructed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

The Class X (Open School) public exams will be held from March 17 to 28, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm daily, with 30,334 students appearing across 471 centres.