Amazon Hyderabad office sees long line of candidates for job interview

On Wednesday, March 12, hundreds of job aspirants flocked to the Amazon office in Hyderabad's Gachibowli district for continuous walk-in interviews.

The busy Information Technology (IT) hub of the city became a hotbed for applicants trying to land a job at the global tech giant.

Candidates have been taking to social media to share photos and live updates from Gachibowli, where long lines have formed outside the office and spilt into the streets.

Despite the high temperature of 36 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad, aspirants were seen braving the heat in the hopes of joining Amazon, reports M9 News.

The enormous turnout demonstrates the fierce rivalry in the tech job market. With economic uncertainty motivating professionals to seek steady employment, Amazon's recruitment campaign has become a big draw for individuals looking for career advancement.

Elsewhere, in Bengaluru, a job posting for the position of Software Development Engineer at Blinkit, the quick commerce platform, sparked online attention after a user shared screenshots of its surprising response.

The Bengaluru-based opening received an incredible 13,451 applications in just 24 hours, demonstrating the fierce competitiveness in the digital job market, Economic Times reports.

The overwhelming number of applications for a single position aroused worry and controversy on social media. Many users highlighted the growing demand for software engineering positions in comparison to the few options offered.

According to TeamLease Edtech, the Indian IT job market encountered major hurdles in 2024, with hiring activity down by approximately 7 per cent from the previous year.

Fresh graduate hiring remained slow, with increases ranging from 2 per cent to 15 per cent in various tech domains.