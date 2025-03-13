AI education in schools: Here's how China plans to nurture leaders in this field

As a part of its long-term plan to bolster China's technology leadership, Beijing has started a new programme to teach AI to young children.

Beginning this school year, the city's elementary and secondary schools will offer AI instruction for at least eight hours per year.

According to a report by Fortune, students as young as six will be taught how to use chatbots, comprehend fundamental AI ideas, and investigate AI ethics.

The Beijing Municipal Instruction Commission stated that schools can either provide AI instruction as a stand-alone course or integrate it into already-existing disciplines like science and information technology (IT), says Fortune.

China sees early AI education as a critical component in retaining its competitive advantage in the global AI market. In December, the Ministry of Education chose 184 schools around the country to pilot AI programmes that could potentially be expanded nationally.

China's Minister of Education, Huai Jinpeng, stressed the importance of artificial intelligence, referring to it as the "golden key" to the country's education system.

Authorities feel that adopting AI education at an early stage can boost technical innovation. Beijing's strategy could be influenced by the success of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, which has produced notable tech executives such as DeepSeek's Liang Wenfeng and Unitree's Wang Xingxing.

China's goal in incorporating AI into school curricula is to produce future AI professionals.

Other countries, like Estonia, Canada, South Korea, and the United Kingdom (UK), have also introduced AI education into their school curricula.