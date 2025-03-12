US Department of Education downsizes: Nearly half of workforce laid off

In a sweeping downsizing move, the US Department of Education (DOE) has laid off nearly half of its workforce, impacting 1,315 employees. The restructuring, which officials described as a “reduction in force,” was carried out on the evening of March 11, with affected employees receiving notices from 6.00 pm onwards, ABC News reports.

With these layoffs, the department’s workforce has been cut down to 2,183 employees. Impacted staff will be placed on administrative leave from March 21, retaining their salaries and benefits until June 9. However, DOE officials assured that the agency would continue its core responsibilities, including student loans, Pell Grants, and funding for special needs education.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon justified the move, stating, “Today’s reduction in force reflects the Department of Education’s commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers.”

She acknowledged the contributions of outgoing employees, calling the restructuring “a significant step toward restoring the greatness of the United States education system.”

According to ABC News, the layoffs primarily target internal-facing roles rather than external services. Meanwhile, remaining employees were informed via email that while the department’s mission remains unchanged, “significant changes” in operations are expected. The message referred to this transition as the department’s “final mission.”

As part of the restructuring, six communications offices will be consolidated, and leases in major cities such as San Francisco, New York, Cleveland, Boston, Chicago, and Dallas will be terminated.

The DOE’s three Washington, DC, buildings will also be merged. Employees were instructed to vacate their offices by 6.00 pm on March 12, with department facilities closed the following day for “security reasons.”

This drastic move follows reports that President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to dismantle the department, shifting education oversight to state governments. The decision on signing the order has been delayed due to concerns about the fate of key federal education programs.

National Education Association (NEA) President Becky Pringle criticised the layoffs, stating that removing nearly half the DOE workforce means “getting rid of the dedicated public servants who help ensure our nation’s students have access to the programs and resources” they need.

Meanwhile, employees at the department remain anxious about the uncertain future, with one DOE staffer telling ABC News, “Everyone here is holding their breath.”