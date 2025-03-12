Tirupati: Parents extend solidarity to Veterinary students strike

Many parents of BVSC pursuing Veterinary students extended their solidarity to their children on Tuesday, March 11, the 37th day of protest, with a demand for a stipend hike from Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Parents across Andhra Pradesh reached the SV Veterinary campus and took part in the protest along with their children. A few of them advised their children to continue the protest till the issue is resolved.

During the protest In-Charge Principal and Associate Dean of the College came to the protest place and tried to interact with students' parents. The students did not accept the official's proposal and clearly stated that they would discuss it with University Vice-Chancellor Prof JV Ramana.

Following this, the VC came to the protest tent in front of the University's main gate and interacted with students and parents. He explained the practical difficulties in hiking stipends and stated that the government is examining the students' demands.

He added that there is no need for students to continue the strike while the government is considering their demands, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Regarding the VC statement, students criticised the VC for trying to create panic among the parents regarding their future.