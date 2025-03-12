Telangana: Razor blade in curry sparks protest in Osmania University hostels; probe on

Students at Osmania University in Hyderabad erupted in protest on Tuesday night, March 11, after a razor blade was discovered in the curry served at their hostel mess, prompting university officials to initiate a formal investigation. The demonstration at New Godavari hostel saw students protest with the contaminated food container in hand, demanding accountability and a meeting with the university vice-chancellor over the dinner-time discovery, reported the Times of India.



The students found the razor blade while eating in the hostel mess, further igniting concerns over food safety. A university official told the Times of India that a committee has been formed to probe the incident.



The late-night protest highlighted growing frustrations, with students claiming this was not an isolated case. They alleged that worms were found in a cabbage curry dish just two days prior to this incident.



Ch Druhan, an MA Philosophy student and president of Osmania University’s Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) chapter, told Telangana Today, “Earlier, a student found glass pieces in the food. Whenever we raise the issue, the mess staff assure us it won’t happen again, but it keeps recurring every other day.” He also criticised the staff for not working according to schedules, leaving students to serve themselves, especially during dinner hours.