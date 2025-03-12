Teen among 10 Pachaiyappa's College students held for hurling stones at train

The Perambur Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested 10 Pachaiyappa's College students, including a 17-year-old boy, for allegedly hurling stones at an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train in which a group of Presidency College students were travelling on Monday, March 10.

Sources said the train, which was on its way to Arakkonam from Chennai Central, reached the Korattur station on Monday afternoon. When it stopped at the station for a while, some students of Pachaiyappa's College who were present there started throwing stones at the compartments in which students of Presidency College sat.

Other passengers who were in the compartment panicked and hid behind the seats. However, nobody was injured in the attack, police said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Inquiries revealed that the attack was a retaliation of a clash that broke out between two groups at Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station on Friday, March 7.

When asked how the incident took place despite increased security after a student of the Presidency died in a 'route thala' clash in October last year, a senior GRP official said police personnel are always present on the platforms of railway stations which have GRP stations.

Smaller stations have police personnel monitoring them on a shift basis.

"The incident took place when there were no police personnel at the station. However, two RPF personnel who were on duty on the train, tried to nab the boys but they escaped. Based on their complaint, a case was registered," a GRP source said.

While nine of the students were sent for judicial custody, the minor boy was sent to an observation home, as per the report by The New Indian Express.