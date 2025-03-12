Karnataka to establish free residential schools for children of labourers

The Government of Karnataka will establish free residential schools for children of construction workers and other labourers to ensure that they are not deprived of education, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday, March 11.

He was speaking after flagging off 135 hi-tech mobile medical units for construction workers and other labourers in Bengaluru. Food will also be provided at these proposed schools, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

These specially designed vehicles are for on-field medical care for construction workers and labourers to address their health needs and provide treatment during emergencies.

The CM said that the government is designing programmes inspired by Basavanna’s philosophy of Kayaka (work) and Dasoha (selfless service). He said that while one section of society engages in work, another class benefits from their work. Those who participate in productive activities are the true builders of the nation. The entire country relies on the labour of workers. In society, not just one class should work; people from all classes must contribute through labour. Only then can an egalitarian society, as envisioned by Buddha, Basavanna, and Dr BR Ambedkar, be achieved, he said.

Siddaramaiah appreciated Labour Minister Santosh Lad's dedication and commitment in introducing mobile medical units. The Labour Welfare Board has launched these well-equipped mobile units using funds collected through the labour cess.

According to a press release by the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, each vehicle will have a doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist, and a lab technician. The vehicles have been fitted with GPS systems, and a centralised command centre will be set up at the Labour Board office to monitor their functioning.

These vehicles will be deployed throughout the state, with an average of three per district, to provide check-ups and treatment for workers and their dependents. In cases of medical emergencies, these vehicles will also function as ambulances, according to the report by The New Indian Express.