IIIT Delhi unveils record-breaking PhD fellowship hike of up to Rs 60k per month

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi has recently rolled out a substantial increase in its PhD fellowship, raising the monthly stipend from Rs 37,000 to Rs 60,000, which is now the highest in India, as per a news report.



This move is now at par with the standards set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Department of Science and Technology (DST) and is designed to draw the best research talent and provide financial security, enabling scholars to concentrate fully on groundbreaking work.



IIIT Delhi Director Professor Ranjan Bose highlighted the strategic intent behind the hike by saying, “This fellowship increase will help us bring in the best students, support impactful research, and encourage innovation that contributes to global scientific progress.”



The institute seeks to build a dynamic research environment that promotes exploration, collaboration, and international engagement.



Here are some key benefits for scholars

- Highest stipend nationwide: Rs 60,000 per month (including House Rent Allowance [HRA]).

- Global exposure: Rs 1.5 lakh for international lab visits and collaboration with leading global researchers.

- Conference funding: A Professional Development Allowance (PDA) of Rs 2.5 lakh to showcase work at top-tier events.

- Research contingency: Rs 20,000 annually for five years to cover research costs.

- Laptop grant: A one-time Rs 50,000 allocation for essential tech tools.

- Cutting-edge facilities: Access to world-class labs, high-performance computing, and advanced research resources.

- Interdisciplinary opportunities: Research in fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, computational biology, and human-centred design, guided by top faculty and industry experts.

- Mentorship: Personalised guidance from IIIT-Delhi’s distinguished faculty to shape research careers.



Dr Sumit Darak, Dean of Academic Affairs, further highlighted the initiative’s broader impact, "The revised PhD stipend and subsidised hostel fees bridge the gap between current stipends and industry pay scales, ensuring we attract top talent.”



He added that funding for conference travel and two-week international visits will foster ties with renowned labs globally. IIIT-Delhi’s rigorous evaluation process further ensures high-quality research output, boosting graduates’ employability.