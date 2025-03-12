Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University announces 2025 results for undergraduate and postgraduate courses

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University (DDU), formerly known as Gorakhpur University, has released the results for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for 2025.

The results, covering semester and annual examinations for BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, and other programmes, are now available on the official university website, ddugu.ac.in. As MoneyControl reports, students can check their scores by entering their roll number and date of birth.

To access the results, students need to follow these steps:

Visit ddugu.ac.in, the official website of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University Click on the ‘Student’s Corner’ tab from the main menu Select ‘Results’ from the dropdown options Choose the relevant course from the list Enter the roll number and date of birth in the required fields Click ‘Search Result’ to view the marksheet Download the result and save a copy for future reference

The direct link to check the results is available at https://erp.ddugu.ac.in/All_Result.aspx .

According to MoneyControl, the university has published the results online to ensure easy access for students. Those who require printed copies for academic or administrative purposes should download and retain a copy.

Additionally, candidates interested in re-evaluation or supplementary examinations should stay updated via the university’s official website for announcements regarding application procedures and deadlines.

Established in 1957, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University is among Uttar Pradesh’s prominent educational institutions. Recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the university offers UG, PG, MPhil, and doctoral programmes across various faculties, including arts, science, commerce, law, management, engineering, medicine, and agriculture.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for any further updates on examination-related processes.