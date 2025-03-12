Chennai: Medical students arrested for possessing ketamine, ganja in hostel room

Three medical college students who were pursuing house surgery at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and staying at the college hostel were arrested on Monday, March 10, for allegedly possessing 149 grams of ganja and four grams of ketamine in their hostel room.

They were arrested based on a complaint by RGGGH Dean E Theranirajan. The students had allegedly sourced ketamine, a dissociative anaesthetic, the use and supply of which is tightly regulated and controlled to prevent its abuse as a drug, from the hospital, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On Tuesday, March 11, the Kotturpuram police arrested a man who supplied ganja to the college students based on a tip-off. Another man linked in the case is absconding.

On Tuesday, March 11, the Kotturpuram police received information about a ganja supplier and arrested the man Rodney Rodrigo (26) of Little Mount. Inquiries revealed Rodney had supplied ganja to the medical college students, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The police recovered 1.25 grams of ganja from him. The three students and Rodrigo were sent for judicial custody.