Bihar Police constable recruitment: 19,888 vacancies and new selection phases announced

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced a massive recruitment drive for Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police, offering 19,888 constable vacancies. As reported by News18, the application window opens on March 18, 2025, and closes on April 18, 202,5 on the official CSBC website — csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Vacancies are distributed across various categories, including 7,935 for Unreserved (UR), 1,938 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 3,174 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 199 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 3,571 for Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), 2,381 for Backward Classes (BC) (including 53 for transgender candidates), and 595 for Women from Backward Classes (BCW).

Application fees and selection process

Candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), female applicants native to Bihar, and transgender candidates must pay Rs 180 as the application fee, while others are required to pay Rs 675. As per News18, additional bank charges will apply during online payment.

The selection process consists of three phases:

Written Examination: Based on Bihar Board’s Class X syllabus

Subjects include Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Botany), Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics), and General Knowledge & Current Affairs

100 multiple-choice questions, two-hour duration

Minimum 30% required to qualify for the next stage

Five candidates per vacancy will be shortlisted for the next round Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Includes running, high jump, and shot put

Candidates must meet set physical standards, with no relaxation in criteria

Female candidates must submit a declaration of non-pregnancy to participate Document Verification:



Original documents required, along with a self-attested photocopy

Verification may occur on the same day as PET or on a separate date

The final merit list will be based solely on performance in the PET, as the written exam serves only as a qualifier.