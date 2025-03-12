BBMP survey shows 6,936 school dropouts

A survey by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to identify the out-of-school children in city corporation showed that out of 1,08,203 children, 6,936 children had dropped out of school, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

BBMP, Special Commissioner of Education, Preeti Gehlot on Tuesday, March 11, said, Joint Commissioners of all zones have been assigned as nodal officers for the survey to identify the of out-of-school children.

Staff is also being assigned to all wards to conduct the survey and ascertain the reason.

The high court is hearing a case regarding the out-of-school children from mainstream education and the non-enrollment of out-of-school children. In this regard, a survey is being undertaken to identify the exact number of out-of-school children in BBMP limits.

The survey work is being conducted by the Centre for e-Governance through the mobile app Karnataka H2H Children Survey App. The survey started on February 24, 2025, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

According to the report, as on March 10, 2025, the highest number of dropouts are from the Bommanahalli zone, where from 41,604 students, 3,355 children dropped out. The lowest is in Yelahanka zone, where from 4,349 students, 271 dropped out.

ZONE — STUDENTS IDENTIFIED — DROP OUT

Bommanahalli — 41,604 — 3,355

Dasarahalli — 4,941 — 358

East — 6,665 — 526

Mahadevapura — 3,362 — 568

RR NAgar — 5,630 — 511

South zone — 32,319 — 1,054

West zone — 9,333 — 2,93

Yelahanka — 4,349 — 271

Total — 1,08,203 — 6,936