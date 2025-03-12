AI disrupting grading process? Chicago-based teacher laments on X

Chicago-based academic and university teacher, Peter Raleigh (@PetreRaleigh) has voiced deep frustration over the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) by students, which he says has profoundly complicated the grading of student work.
In a series of tweets posted on March 11, 2025, Raleigh, detailed how AI tools have transformed his job for the worse, increasing paranoia, damaging student relationships, and also undermining the integrity of assignments.
Raleigh, in another tweet, reminisced about a time when catching students cheating led to constructive conversations rather than punishment.
“Students used to cheat, and I would catch them, but could easily turn that into a conversation which would ultimately affirm I was there to help and not to punish,” he tweeted.
Now, with AI-generated submissions, he finds students target him for his strictness.
He wrote, "(They) actively incentivized to resist that conversation, to make a cop of me.” This shift has left him dreading the grading process, a sentiment of hate.
He further expressed his disdain by writing, “I HATE it. I hate it.”
Responding to a follower who expressed concern about identifying the use of AI, Raleigh agreed: “I have to make these accusations without hard evidence; I have to weigh the value of maintaining the integrity of my assignments against the remote but very real possibility of baselessly accusing a student who has worked very hard.”
Many had suggested that resorting to the old pen-and-paper method might be a safer option. Others suggest eliminating tests and assigning classwork rather than assignments that students have to do at home.