AI disrupting grading process? Chicago-based teacher laments on X

Raleigh, in another tweet, reminisced about a time when catching students cheating led to constructive conversations rather than punishment.

“Students used to cheat, and I would catch them, but could easily turn that into a conversation which would ultimately affirm I was there to help and not to punish,” he tweeted.

Now, with AI-generated submissions, he finds students target him for his strictness.

He wrote, "(They) actively incentivized to resist that conversation, to make a cop of me.” This shift has left him dreading the grading process, a sentiment of hate.

He further expressed his disdain by writing, “I HATE it. I hate it.”

Responding to a follower who expressed concern about identifying the use of AI, Raleigh agreed: “I have to make these accusations without hard evidence; I have to weigh the value of maintaining the integrity of my assignments against the remote but very real possibility of baselessly accusing a student who has worked very hard.”



Many had suggested that resorting to the old pen-and-paper method might be a safer option. Others suggest eliminating tests and assigning classwork rather than assignments that students have to do at home.