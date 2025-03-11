"Unacceptable": Congress' Jairam Ramesh hits out at Centre over delay in NEET PG 2024 admissions

Today, March 11, the Indian National Congress (INC) hit out at the government over incomplete admissions for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) despite results being declared in August last year and said the delay was "unacceptable." The opposition party questioned Union Health Minister JP Nadda over the issue.
"Results of the NEET-PG exams were announced on August 23, 2024. Today is March 11, 2025, and admissions have still NOT been completed. 80,000 aspiring medical post-graduates are suffering," Congress General Secretary of Communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.
"This delay is unacceptable @JPNadda. Why is this happening?" the Congress leader said.
To recall, after multiple preparations, postponements and sudden cancellations, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2024 on August 11, 2024. Even though the results were announced on August 23, the admission process didn't conclude yet. Recently, on March 6, 2025, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) started registrations for a special stray vacancy round for the NEET-PG 2024.
NEET PG 2025
Meanwhile, the NEET PG 2025 is scheduled to help on June 15, 2025. Although the application process for NEET PG 2025 was expected to begin in early January, the delays have left candidates awaiting official confirmation.