"Unacceptable": Congress' Jairam Ramesh hits out at Centre over delay in NEET PG 2024 admissions



"This delay is unacceptable @JPNadda. Why is this happening?" the Congress leader said.



To recall, after multiple preparations, postponements and sudden cancellations, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2024 on August 11, 2024. Even though the results were announced on August 23, the admission process didn't conclude yet. Recently, on March 6, 2025, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) started registrations for a special stray vacancy round for the NEET-PG 2024.

NEET PG 2025

Meanwhile, the NEET PG 2025 is scheduled to help on June 15, 2025. Although the application process for NEET PG 2025 was expected to begin in early January, the delays have left candidates awaiting official confirmation.