Twist in 'kidnap' case of Belagavi nursing student: Girl in relationship says she eloped willingly

The alleged kidnap case of a nursing student in Belagavi has taken a new twist. Initially reported as kidnap, the case now appears to be a case of elopement.

Rani (name changed), a young girl from a village in Belagavi taluk, had eloped with Sadruddin, a local construction worker. Her parents had filed a kidnap complaint with the Belagavi Rural Police. Tension prevailed in the village as the girl and the boy are from two different communities, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to sources, Rani and Sadruddin have been been in a relationship for two years and her parents were aware of it. However, they opposed their marriage, which led the couple to flee to Mumbai. Following this, miscreants attacked Sadruddin’s house, causing damage to the roof, doors and windows. On Sunday night, Belagavi police brought the couple back from Mumbai.

During questioning, Rani confessed that she had willingly gone with Sadruddin and was not kidnapped. She also said that she is married to Sadruddin and will live with him from now onwards.

After knowing the stand of her daughter, Rani's mother went into a shock and collapsed in the police station on Monday morning. Her relatives took her to a hospital for treatment. The mother, who had enrolled her daughter in a nursing college, had dreamed of marrying her in a reputed family, sources said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.