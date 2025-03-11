This village in China is now thriving due to DeepSeek founder. Why?

A little-known village in southern China has unexpectedly become a tourist hotspot following the rise of DeepSeek, a Chinese Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, reported Hindustan Times on Tuesday, March 11.



According to the South China Morning Post, Mililing village in Wuchuan, the birthplace and childhood home of DeepSeek’s 40-year-old Founder Liang Wenfeng, is now drawing tech enthusiasts eager to see his roots.



But the not-so-popular village is thriving, thanks to the surge in tourism that has revitalised it. This has prompted local authorities to invest in a major makeover for the village.



Wenfeng’s parents, both primary school teachers, still work at the same school where he once studied. In 2002, after excelling in China’s national university entrance exam, Wenfeng left to attend the renowned Zhejiang University.



DeepSeek’s breakthrough in the tech world stunned American competitors with its cutting-edge AI technology. It also turned the spotlight on the founder's humble beginnings.



Admiring fans are now flocking to his village, with some even taking memorabilia like soil, stones, or leaves, a local resident shared with Chinese media.



Mililing, home to over 700 people, has traditionally relied on agriculture. While the younger generation now earns a living at a nearby shoe factory or by leasing fish ponds, the village’s fortunes shifted dramatically with DeepSeek’s success.



During a recent holiday period, it welcomed 10,000 visitors daily. Complaints about inadequate infrastructure spurred a renovation project, including home facelifts, the demolition of rundown structures, wider roads, cleaned-up sewage, and newly planted trees.



Although this has created inconvenience for the residents, they are nevertheless thankful for the transformation in their lives. According to reports, they have also established a fund to support academically gifted children in his honour.