Singapore's expansion of work visa provisions: Will it attract Indian professionals?

Singapore’s recent broadening of work visa options stands in sharp contrast to the US’s tightening immigration stance under former President Donald Trump, creating divergent prospects for Indian professionals and students.



Singapore is rolling out the red carpet for global talent with longer-term job opportunities, while Trump’s proposed 2025 immigration overhaul could close avenues for skilled Indian workers in the US. This split may redirect Indian talent toward thriving South Asian hubs, according to a Times of India report published on Tuesday, March 11.



Singapore is aggressively trying to attract skilled workers, especially from India, with bold policy shifts.



Starting July 2025, the city-state will scrap maximum employment limits for work permit holders, letting Indian professionals in fields like construction, shipbuilding, and manufacturing build lasting careers without time restrictions.



The maximum employment age will also climb to 63, giving seasoned workers more reasons to stay.



For mid-career professionals, salary benchmarks are jumping to stay competitive. From January 2025, the Employment Pass (EP) minimum will rise to S$5,600/month (~Rs 34.7 lakh yearly), with financial sector jobs demanding S$6,200/month (~Rs 38.4 lakh).



These moves aim to attract foreign expertise while ensuring equitable pay for locals. Singapore is also opening doors for Indians in varied roles — think cooks, heavy vehicle drivers, and manufacturing operators, highlighting its need for a wide range of skills.



The reforms tackle two big concerns for Indian workers: job security and industry variety.



By ditching employment ceilings and broadening job types, Singapore offers a stable career, unlike the US, where visa lotteries and intensifying oversight create unpredictability. For students, Singapore’s closeness to India and cultural comfort sweeten the deal. However, its higher salary requirements might sideline younger professionals. While the US still lures with its tech scene and bigger paychecks, Trump’s hardline approach could push cautious candidates elsewhere.