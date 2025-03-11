Sandhya Theatre stampede victim 8-year-old Sri Tej, stable without oxygen, ventilator

The eight-year old victim in the Pushpa Sandhya theatre stampede case, Sri Tej is maintaining stable vital parameters without oxygen or ventilator support, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The medical bulletin issued by Dr Chetan R Mundada and Dr Vishnu Tej Pudi, said, "Sritej is maintaining stable vital parameters on his own without any oxygen or ventilatory support. He needed ventilatory assistance for a brief period of 1-2 days last month. To optimise his nutrition, he had undergone Endoscopic Gastrostomy procedure 10 days ago wherein he can be nourished directly to the stomach via a wider tube. Neurologically, he is not showing any further improvement in sensorium and still is not able to recognise family members or understand simple verbal commands. He has intermittent dystonia with increased movements to lift the upper torso. He is receiving physiotherapy and rehabilitation support for the same. He is tolerating feeds via the Gastrostomy tube well".

It may be recalled that on December 4, a stampede situation unfolded in Hyderabad's single theatre, Sandhya, during the screening of Pushpa 2 and the situation deteriorated. A 35-year-old mother lost her life, and her son, Sri Tej, suffered fatal injuries. Allu Arjun, star of Pushpa, was also present.