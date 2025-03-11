Retain CGPA system in SSC public exam: School management association to CM

The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA), on Monday, March 10, wrote to Chief Minister (CM) A Revanth Reddy, demanding the retention of the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) system in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) public examinations.

In the letter addressed to the CM, the association urged the government to reconsider the decision taken in November 2024 to replace the CGPA system with a marks-based assessment from the 2024-25 academic year.

It said that the new marking system has led to confusion among lakhs of SSC students and parents, as the change was announced three months before the SSC public exam, which is slated to begin on March 21, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The TRSMA also requested the government to expedite the pending proposals for the upgradation of classes in recognised private schools seeking permission to upgrade Classes VI and VII or VIII and IX, which were stalled by the district educational officers and the regional joint director due to the disabling of online portals in November 2024.

Further, they also demanded to address the issue of fee defaulters in unaided private schools through specific guidelines, according to the report by The New Indian Express.