Pittsburgh student missing: Father pleads for ramping up of search

Sudiksha Konanki, the 20-year-old student who disappeared in the Dominican Republic has not been found yet and the search operation enters day 4.



Subbarayudu Konanki, father of 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki who disappeared in the Dominican Republic, has called on authorities to broaden their investigation as the search reaches its fourth day, reported Hindustan Times today, Tuesday, March 11.



“It’s been four days, and if she were in the water, she’d likely have washed ashore by now,” Subbarayudu told WTOP-FM and added, “Since she hasn’t been found, we’re urging them to consider other possibilities, such as kidnapping or abduction."



According to Civil Defense officials, Sudiksha was last spotted near a beach by the resort where she was vacationing with friends, just before dawn on March 6.



The search effort includes drones, helicopters, and detection dogs scouring the waters off the eastern coast of the island, where police are investigating reports that she was swept away by waves.



The Konanki family, along with two close friends, travelled to Punta Cana after learning of her disappearance. On Sunday, March 9, they submitted an official complaint, pressing authorities to look beyond the theory of accidental drowning.



They noted that Sudiksha left her phone and wallet with her friends, which is out of character as she typically kept her phone with her.



“Given these details, I respectfully urge the authorities to act swiftly and explore not just the chance of an accidental drowning but also the potential for kidnapping or foul play,” Subbarayudu wrote in his appeal, as reported by WTOP-FM.



While authorities note that a body may take more than a week to surface in warm waters, Civil Defense spokesperson Jensen Sánchez stressed that the investigation continues. “We’re searching the sea because drowning is the working theory. The boy with her said waves carried her off, but the police are still looking into it,” Sánchez explained.



Sudiksha, an Indian citizen and US permanent resident from Chantilly, Virginia, is the focus of a collaborative search involving the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, federal authorities, university police, and Dominican officials.



The University of Pittsburgh has voiced its support for the Konanki family and is coordinating with authorities in both Virginia and the Dominican Republic. “We are gravely concerned and are doing everything we can to support the efforts to find Sudiksha and ensure her safe return,” the university stated.



Sudiksha and five other female Pittsburgh students arrived in the Dominican Republic on March 3, her father said. “She was looking forward to a relaxing break with her friends in Punta Cana,” he added.