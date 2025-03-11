MHT CET 2025: Correction window closes tomorrow; DETAILS here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will close the MHT CET 2025 correction window on March 12, 2025. Candidates wishing to make changes to their application forms can do so via the official MAHACET website at cetcell.mahacet.org.



The correction period began on March 10, 2025, allowing candidates to modify details such as their name, date of birth, photo, signature, gender, group selection, and group addition (subject to an extra late fee).



How to correct your application form? Follow these steps

To update their application forms, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official MAHACET website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Locate and click the 'MHT CET 2025' correction window link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear, prompting candidates to input their login credentials.

Step 4: Hit submit to access the application form.

Step 5: Review the form and edit the necessary fields.

Step 6: After making changes, click submit.

Step 7: Save the confirmation page and retain a printed copy for future reference.



The MAH-MHT CET - Physics/Chemistry/Biology (PCB) Group is scheduled from April 9 to April 17, 2025 (excluding April 10 and 14).



The MAH-MHT CET - Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics (PCM) Group will take place from April 19 to April 27, 2025 (excluding April 24).



The question paper will reflect approximately 20% of the Class XI syllabus, and 80% of the Class XII syllabus, as outlined by the CET Cell.



There will be no negative marking in the exam. The difficulty of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics questions will align with the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Mains, while Biology questions will match the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) standard, according to the official website.



The MHT CET 2025 entrance exam is being held for admission into professional courses like:

Engineering/Technology

Pharmacy

Bachelors in Planning

Masters in Planning (Integrated)

Agricultural Education