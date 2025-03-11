JPMorgan Chase's Work from Office policy turns haywire; employees complain of issues like...

JPMorgan Chase’s strict return-to-office (RTO) policy has sparked challenges for employees, who are grappling with a shortage of desks, spotty WiFi, and a noisy, packed workplace. The policy, which mandates a five-day office presence for thousands of workers, ends the earlier hybrid setup, as reported by Fortune.



A major issue is the scarcity of workspaces. The bank’s desk reservation system is flawed, and sometimes glitchy, other times it has left employees arriving at the office with no place to sit. “There just aren’t enough desks, so you’re banking on someone being out on PTO to snag a spot,” an East Coast employee remarked. Some teams have even had to shuffle staff to different areas due to the crunch.



Fighting for desks

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has advocated for in-person work as vital for teamwork and creativity, but the desk shortage is hampering that vision. “We got to the office, and our seats were taken — we had to split up,” one worker said.



To claim a spot, some employees show up an hour early, while others resort to tactics like leaving personal items or marking desks with paper signs bearing their team’s name. Even then, finding a desk isn’t guaranteed, adding to the frustration among staff.



Chaotic work environment

Announced in January, the RTO mandate applies to all 3,17,233 employees, requiring a full-time office return.



Beyond desks, noise is a growing headache. Open-plan offices and cubicles buzz with chatter and Zoom calls, making focus tough. WiFi woes add to the chaos. Earlier this week, East Coast workers in the USA lost connectivity for hours and were asked to work from home until it was fixed. Employees also worry about colleagues showing up sick without masks, risking illness spread in the crowded environment.