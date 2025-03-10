Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRS) for Telangana: Rs 11,000 crore sanctioned

The Government of Telangana has accorded administration sanction of Rs 11,000 crore for the construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRS) in the state.

The government allocated Rs 200 crore each to 55 assembly constituencies to undertake the construction of these schools. School Education department secretary Yogita Rana issued orders to this effect, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, welcoming the orders, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka termed it as a historical decision.

Speaking to reporters, along with Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, he said that the government will construct these schools with international standards.

He said : "Every YIIRS will be constructed in the extent of 20-25 acres of land with all facilities like playground, library, labs. We will also build residential complex for teachers in the premises."

He reiterated that the state government is committed to providing quality education to the poor, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The Odisha government has asked the district education officers (DEOs) to be extra careful and ensure uninterrupted drinking water facility in schools. The DEOs have also been asked to ensure that ORS packets are kept in sufficient quantity in schools and provided to the students during need, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The School and Mass Education department has also asked school authorities to sensitise parents to ensure that their children carry a water bottle with them while stepping out of home for classes.