School merger to proceed without inconvenience to students: Kovur MLA Prashanthi Reddy

Kovur Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy assured that the process of merging schools in the constituency would be smooth and would not cause any inconvenience to students.

The MLA emphasised that parents' opinions will be considered, and any local concerns will be addressed before finalizing the merger decisions, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The MLA conducted a review meeting at VPR Residence in Magunta layout, Nellore, with education department officials and parents from five mandals in the Kovur constituency.

During the meeting, officials raised concerns regarding local objections to school mergers. She directed them to ensure a dispute-free implementation of the process.

Highlighting the government's stance, she stated that the previous administration's controversial Government Order (GO) Number 117 had created confusion in the education sector, which was resolved after the coalition government came to power and revoked it. She further assured that, if needed, she would take the issue to Education Minister Nara Lokesh and work towards increasing the number of schools in the constituency beyond the existing 345 schools, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

District Deputy Education Officer Venkateswara Naik, Buchi Municipal Chairperson Morla Supraja, TDP leaders Battula Harikrishna, Mungamuru Srihari Reddy, Bezawada Vamsikrishna Reddy, Adapala Sridhar Reddy, Shyam Reddy, and Jana Sena leaders Chappidi Srinivasulu Reddy and Morla Murali were present.