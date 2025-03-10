Rise in ultra-processed food consumption is a major contributor to declining mental health: Study

The increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF) — like chips, carbonated drinks and frozen meat products is emerging as a significant factor in the decline of mental health among young Indians.

According to the Mental State of the World 2025 report by Sapien Labs, individuals who regularly consume UPFs are three times more likely to experience psychological distress.

The report highlights a worrying trend — each younger generation is experiencing poorer mental health than the one before, with India mirroring this global decline. The study, which analysed data on psychological well-being, found that ultra-processed food, which constitutes a growing portion of daily diets, is linked to depression, reduced emotional and cognitive control, and overall mental distress, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In some demographics, UPF consumption could be responsible for up to 30% of mental health issues.

However, food habits are only part of the crisis. The report points to multiple interconnected factors driving the decline in mental health, including increasing social isolation, early smartphone exposure, and environmental toxins. Younger generations report weaker family bonds, fewer close friendships, and rising parental neglect, all of which contribute to loneliness and anxiety.

The growing dependence on smartphones, particularly from childhood, has been associated with sleep disruptions and cyberbullying — factors that further impact emotional well-being, as per the findings.

The report, based on data from over a million responses worldwide, highlights that young adults are struggling with severe mental distress, while older generations remain relatively stable.

Findings show that the pandemic triggered a steep drop in mental well-being among young people between 2019 and 2021, with no significant improvement since then. Despite the return to normalcy, younger adults continue to report high levels of anxiety, detachment from reality, and obsessive thoughts.

Their ability to focus, plan, communicate, and manage emotions has also taken a severe hit, with challenges in these areas reported at four to five times the rate of older generations. In contrast, older adults above 55 have an average mental health close to the expected norm, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The report argues that existing mental health initiatives are failing to address the root causes of this decline and call for a shift in focus — prioritising research on the impact of technology, lifestyle changes, and environmental factors on mental well-being.