NEET-UG 2025 registrations dip: Tougher form-filling process to blame?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 has witnessed a slight dip in registrations compared to the previous year.

With over 23 lakh applications so far, the final number of test-takers is expected to be lower than last year’s 24.06 lakh, as per reports by ETV Bharat.

While initial assumptions suggested this decline could ease competition for MBBS seats, experts believe the drop is largely due to a more complicated registration process rather than a decrease in aspirants.

Dr Anand Mani, CEO of Fundabox and a NEET-UG expert, attributes the slowdown to procedural hurdles introduced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

“The NTA has complicated the form-filling process this year by requiring additional documents upfront. Earlier, these were asked during the counselling phase. Many students, particularly those reappearing for the exam, struggled to provide caste certificates and Class X mark sheets, leading to lower registrations,” he explained.

The mandatory submission of caste certificates has particularly affected Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates, as these documents are valid for only a year.

“Several students couldn’t obtain fresh caste certificates in time, preventing them from completing their applications,” Dr Mani added. Additionally, an equivalent certificate for CBSE’s CGPA-to-percentage conversion was required but not widely available, further complicating the process.

Another significant factor was the server-related issues on the final day of registration.

“Last year, an extension led to an additional two to two-and-a-half lakh students applying. If NTA extends the deadline, registrations could reach 25 to 26 lakh,” Dr Mani stated, highlighting the potential for last-minute surges.

Despite the dip in registrations, the competition among serious aspirants remains unchanged.

“In any given year, the core competition consists of around 3.5 lakh serious students. The number of test-takers does not necessarily impact the difficulty level of selection,” Dr Mani clarified.

However, he pointed out that changes in the exam pattern this year might influence the cut-off scores. “NTA is expected to set a slightly tougher paper, and with the pattern change, the inflated cutoffs from last year might stabilise,” he added.

Contrary to speculation, Dr Mani dismissed the notion that the drop in registrations reflects a loss of trust in NTA due to past controversies.

“The number of students preparing for NEET has not declined. Had there been widespread mistrust, coaching admissions would have dropped. Instead, students are still preparing rigorously,” he emphasised.

The last-minute rush in registrations underscores the need for better communication from NTA.

“They should have notified students about the new document requirements earlier. A more timely notice or an awareness campaign could have helped students prepare in advance,” Dr Mani suggested.

With the exam set to take place in May, experts anticipate that the number of actual test-takers will be between 22 to 22.5 lakh.

While the registration process may have deterred some candidates, the core competition remains as intense as ever, reaffirming NEET-UG’s status as one of India’s most challenging entrance exams.