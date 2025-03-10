NEET MDS 2025 registration closes today: Know how to apply HERE!

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to conclude the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2025) on March 10, 2025.



Aspiring candidates who are yet to submit their applications can visit the official website, natboard.edu.in, to complete the process before the deadline.



Here are some key dates to remember

1) Online submission of application form: February 18, 2025 (3 pm onwards) – March 10, 2025 (till 11.55 pm)

2) Edit window for all payment success applications: March 14 to March 17, 2025

3) Final edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images (photograph, signatures, thumb impression): March 27 to March 31, 2025

4) Issue of admit card: April 15, 2025

5) Examination date: April 19, 2025

6) Declaration of result: May 19, 2025

7) Cut-off date for completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-MDS 2025: March 31, 2025



Following the closure of registrations, NBEMS will open a correction window from March 14 to March 17, 2025, allowing candidates to amend their submitted forms.



Application process: STEPS to apply

Candidates interested in applying for NEET MDS 2025 can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Create an account by registering with the required details.

Step 3: Log in and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and make the fee payment.

Step 5: Double-check the details and submit the form.

Step 6: Save a copy of the application for future use.



The application fee differs by category: General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates must pay Rs 3,500, whereas Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates are required to pay Rs 2,500.



Applicants are encouraged to frequently visit the official website for the latest updates and additional information regarding the examination process.