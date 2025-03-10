Lengthy yet scoring: CBSE Class X Maths paper draws mixed reactions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class X Mathematics board exam today, March 10, with students across India sharing mixed reactions about the paper.

While many found it to be fair and scoring, the length of the paper emerged as a significant challenge, as reported by MoneyControl.

Students who appeared for the exam noted that the questions were based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus and were largely straightforward. However, the extensive number of questions made time management difficult.

“The questions were not very difficult, but there were too many of them. I couldn't finish the last two questions because I ran out of time," said Anamika Singh, a student from Delhi.

Another student, Karan Mehta, echoed similar concerns, stating, "The paper was scoring, but the calculations took a lot of time."

Teachers who analysed the paper noted that it was well-structured and covered key areas such as Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, and Statistics. The focus on application-based questions tested students' conceptual understanding and problem-solving skills.

Vamanrao S Patil, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Mathematics at JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru, described the paper as "appropriately challenging" but "a little lengthy."

He added that the exam tested "conceptual understanding, mathematical concepts, problem-solving abilities, and their applications," as reported by MoneyControl.

Overall, the exam was in line with CBSE's pattern, but students who had not practised rigorous time management may have found it difficult to complete. As board exams continue, students now shift their focus to upcoming papers, aiming to improve their performance.