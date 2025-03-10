Latest Reddit buzz: IIM graduate with Rs 21 lakh salary resigns after 10 days

Reddit has now become a platform for employees to share their bizarre corporate experiences.
Ranging from professional struggles, workplace dynamics, and unexpected job experiences, employees are sharing their work chronicles that might leave you wondering.
Recently, a Reddit user recounted an amusing yet surprising incident involving an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate who resigned just 10 days after joining a company due to a misunderstanding about his role.
The incident
The Reddit user, identified as "SuspiciousAir1997," claimed that during his previous role as an inside sales representative, he was asked to train a newly hired account executive who was an IIM graduate. The new employee reportedly received a lucrative salary package of Rs 21 lakh per annum, along with a Rs 2 lakh joining bonus.
Despite the impressive offer, the IIM graduate allegedly resigned in less than two weeks, as per the Reddit thread. When asked about his abrupt decision, he explained that he had believed he was hired for a marketing role but was instead assigned to sales for the first year. Unhappy with this switch, he decided to quit within 10 days.
The conversation
Describing his exchange with the IIM graduate, the Redditor quoted him saying:
“When I asked him, 'Bhai, kya hua? (Brother, what happened?)' he said, 'Yaar, mai socha woh marketing mei hire kiye mujhe (I thought I was hired for marketing), and now I'm told to do sales for one year. Accounts diye bhai mujhe. Aisa rehta hei kya market? (They gave me accounts, brother. Is this how the market is?)'"
The guy reportedly was hired to manage Marketing, but was later asked to manage accounts under Sales.
Following his resignation, the new recruit reportedly accepted a position in operations and supply chain management for Rs 16 lakh per annum, despite having student loans.
No transparency when hiring
The post attracted various responses from Reddit users, with many sharing their thoughts on the situation. One user wrote, "Can we blame him though? I’ve seen recruiters conducting interviews for a sales role under the guise of 'marketing.'" Another commented, "Sales is not for the weak. Most people who survive in sales either love it passionately or have no other choice." A third user speculated, "I assume that these newly minted IIM grads are trained in sales for at least a year before transitioning into marketing, so they can understand the harsh realities of the field."
Such are the challenges faced by a few young working professionals who suffer unduly due to the absence of clear communication during the hiring process.