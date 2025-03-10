Latest Reddit buzz: IIM graduate with Rs 21 lakh salary resigns after 10 days

Reddit has now become a platform for employees to share their bizarre corporate experiences.

Ranging from professional struggles, workplace dynamics, and unexpected job experiences, employees are sharing their work chronicles that might leave you wondering.

Recently, a Reddit user recounted an amusing yet surprising incident involving an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate who resigned just 10 days after joining a company due to a misunderstanding about his role.



The incident

The Reddit user, identified as "SuspiciousAir1997," claimed that during his previous role as an inside sales representative, he was asked to train a newly hired account executive who was an IIM graduate. The new employee reportedly received a lucrative salary package of Rs 21 lakh per annum, along with a Rs 2 lakh joining bonus.

Despite the impressive offer, the IIM graduate allegedly resigned in less than two weeks, as per the Reddit thread. When asked about his abrupt decision, he explained that he had believed he was hired for a marketing role but was instead assigned to sales for the first year. Unhappy with this switch, he decided to quit within 10 days.