KGK Foundation and The Shri Ram Universal School Jaipur collaborate for...

The vision behind establishing The Shri Ram Universal School (TSUS) Jaipur is to empower students with meaningful, future-ready education that respects local heritage while embracing global perspectives. Its mission is to foster critical thinking, ethical leadership, and a sense of responsible citizenship in every learner.

It’s a like-minded partnership where TSUS Jaipur’s philosophy directly aligns with KGK Foundation’s broader objective of delivering transformative social impact. By offering an environment that nurtures intellectual growth alongside community responsibility, TSUS Jaipur embodies the foundation’s unwavering commitment to uplifting societies through high-quality education.

