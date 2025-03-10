KEAM 2025 deadline: Last chance to apply as Kerala entrance exam registration closes today

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, will close the application window for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2025 entrance exam today, March 10.

Candidates who have not yet applied can complete their registration on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. While applications must be submitted by today, the Times of India reports that the commission has set March 15 as the final date for uploading necessary certificates.

The KEAM 2025 examination is scheduled to take place from April 24 to 28 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Admit cards will be released on April 10, and the exam will be conducted across test centres in Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi, and Dubai.

As per eligibility norms, candidates must have passed the Class XII examination and be at least 17 years old as of December 31.

To apply, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit cee.kerala.gov.in and click on the “KEAM 2025 application” link. Register by entering the required details to generate login credentials. Use the credentials to log in and fill out the application form. Upload necessary documents and submit the form. Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates can also directly access the application page at cee.kerala.gov.in/keamonline2025, while the complete prospectus for KEAM 2025 is available at cee.kerala.gov.in/keamonline2025/pdf/Prospectus2.pdf.

The Times of India reports that applicants are advised to carefully review eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and application fees on the official website before submitting their forms. For further updates, candidates should regularly check the official website of CEE, Kerala.