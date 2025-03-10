IIT Bombay student’s hostel room transforms into a personal theatre for the ICC Champions Trophy final: Watch how he streamed the match

The clip shows a large projection on the wall, giving his modest hostel room the look of a private theatre. The student sat comfortably in front of his laptop, watching the match unfold on the big screen.

According to Free Press Journal, the clip has resonated with netizens, who praised the innovative setup. Some admired the aesthetic appeal, while others felt the experience would have been even better with friends.

One user commented, “So aesthetic, but bhai, 4 yaaro ke sath hi maza aata hai match dekhne ka,” suggesting that the thrill of a match is best enjoyed with company. Another wrote, “This is such a warm setup! Agh, makes me miss Bombay.”

As Free Press Journal reports, the video adds to the flood of social media posts showcasing how fans across the country celebrated the final. While some gathered in large groups, this student’s clever use of a projector shows how some tech-savvy fans find ways to bring stadium-like experiences into their everyday spaces.