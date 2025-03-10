Iconic events & traditions of IIT Madras

Shaastra: Where technology meets excellence

Held in the first week of January, Shaastra is the Indian Institute of Management (IIT) Madras’ annual technical festival, a dynamic hub of innovation and engineering excellence. Established in 2000, it was the world’s first student-run event to receive ISO 9001 certification. Over four days and nights, Shaastra hosts intense competitions, hackathons, and hands-on workshops, covering everything from robotics to AI. Signature events like RoboWars, BrandWars, Fire & Ice, and Shaastra Junior Quiz test technical prowess, while the Spotlight Lecture Series brings global pioneers in science and technology to share their insights. The Research Expo and Shaastra Solutions bridge the gap between academia and industry, making Shaastra a must-attend for tech enthusiasts.

Saarang: A cultural extravaganza

Tracing its roots to the legendary Mardi Gras, Saarang is among India’s largest cultural festivals, attracting over 50,000 attendees annually. This five-day spectacle features electrifying concerts, theatre arts, and unique events like Just-A-Minute, Decibels, and Pot Pourri. From legendary classical maestros like M Balamuralikrishna to international rock bands like Opeth and Skidrow, Saarang’s professional shows promise an unforgettable experience. With a diverse mix of music, dance, and creativity, Saarang continues to uphold its legacy as the beating heart of IIT Madras’ cultural scene.