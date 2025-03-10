Andhra Pradesh medical colleges in PPP model? This group is urging CM Naidu to reconsider

Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) urged Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to withdraw its decision to implement the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter to the CM, the organisation expressed strong opposition to the move, stating that healthcare is a fundamental responsibility of the government and should not be entrusted to private entities, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In the letter, PAV stated that the decision to shift 10 out of the 17 government-initiated medical colleges into the PPP model, along with plans to establish new institutions under the same framework, raises serious concerns about accessibility, affordability, and public trust.

The organisation noted that this contradicts the government's earlier stance and the promises made during the election campaign, where it had pledged to oppose self-financing seats and revoke related Government Orders (GOs).

PAV emphasised that privatising medical education would increase costs, making it difficult for students from economically weaker sections to pursue medical studies. This, in turn, would impact the availability of affordable healthcare professionals in the state.

The organisation also pointed out that corporate interests might take precedence over public welfare, potentially affecting the quality and accessibility of healthcare services.

The letter further warned that shifting control to private entities would weaken the public healthcare infrastructure, limiting the government's ability to strengthen and expand state-run medical institutions, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

In light of these concerns, PAV demanded that the government revoke the decision to implement the PPP model for medical colleges, to reinstate its commitment to opposing self-financing seats and uphold its election promises.