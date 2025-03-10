Actor Michael Sheen clears £1 million in debt for 900 workers affected by Tata Steel layoffs

Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has cleared £1 million (Rs 11.26 crore) in debt for 900 people affected by the closure of Tata Steel’s blast furnace in Port Talbot, South Wales. The closure, which took place five months ago, resulted in 2,800 job losses.

According to Business Today, Sheen personally invested £1,00,000 (Rs 11 lakh) in a debt acquisition initiative, using it to purchase and cancel debts rather than profiting from them.

The actor, known for his roles in Amadeus, Twilight, and A Very Royal Scandal, admitted he was initially unaware of how the system worked but saw it as an opportunity to provide tangible relief. "I had no idea how this bizarre system worked, but it seemed like a good thing to do," he said.

His decision to act was driven by an encounter with a café worker in Port Talbot, who shared stories of steelworkers breaking down after losing their jobs. "It really hits home," Sheen remarked. "I just thought—anything I can do to help."

Remarkably, Sheen does not know the identities of those he helped, only their locations and the nature of their debts. "I would never know who they are, I still don’t know who they are," he said.

As Business Today reports, he noted that some beneficiaries might not even realise their debts have been paid off due to the stigma around discussing financial struggles.

Sheen’s efforts are part of a new Channel 4 documentary, Michael Sheen’s Secret Million Pound Giveaway, which exposes how financial institutions profit from struggling borrowers.

Debt markets allow companies to buy unpaid loans at significantly lower prices while still demanding full repayment from borrowers. Sheen used this loophole to erase debts rather than exploit them.

A longtime advocate for social causes, Sheen has previously declared himself a "not-for-profit" actor, committing his earnings to meaningful initiatives. His latest endeavour further solidifies his dedication to supporting communities in need.