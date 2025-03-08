US H-1B visa changes might not affect Indian engineers. Here’s how

Recent changes to the United States of America's H-1B visa laws have sparked widespread alarm among Indian IT (Information Technology) professionals seeking to work in the US. However, the impact on Indian engineers and technology specialists may be less severe than anticipated.

This is due to two major factors — a scarcity of skilled American workers in specialised technical fields, and a growing emphasis by tech giants like Microsoft and Google on tapping into Indian engineering talent to lead the next phase of technological advancement, particularly in Artificial Intelligence (AI) development, Economic Times reports.

Historically, Indian professionals have made up the vast bulk of H-1B visa recipients.

Although regulatory changes may affect Indian applications, many variables suggest that the implications may be less severe than anticipated. This could result in fewer opportunities for Indian engineers, IT specialists, and other qualified individuals in vital industries.

Indian professionals dominated the H-1B visa scene, accounting for 72.3 per cent of all H-1B visas granted between October 2022 and September 2023. However, recent policy changes in the United States may impact their chances, as the country moves towards greater enforcement of fraudulent applications and programme exploitation.

The policy amendments advocate for higher pay criteria to ensure that H-1B visa holders are compensated properly and competitively with their American counterparts, preventing employers from undercutting salaries.