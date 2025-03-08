Telangana: School physical director suspended for beating girl students

Physical director of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Keesara, R Anand was suspended by the Medchal-Malkajgiri district educational officer (DEO) on Friday, March 7, for thrashing girl students.

The order issued by the DEO said that Anand was found to have beaten the girls with a stick, which is against the Right To Education (RTE) Act 2009. Based on the information, the DEO suspended the PD and also initiated a disciplinary action against him.

The suspension will be in force until the proceedings of the disciplinary action are concluded, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Anand has been further instructed not to leave the headquarters without the permission of the DEO.

In more news...

A third-year nursing student from the Maruti Nursing College in Bhadradri Koshygudem, K Shravyasree, attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills early on Friday, March 7. She was shifted to a government hospital and her condition is said to be stable. Doctors have since discharged her and sent her back to the hostel.

Police have seized a letter from Shravyasree, a resident of Govindaraopet village in Mulugu district, citing that she had taken the extreme step over disputes with her close relative.

Following the incident, student associations have alleged that the hostel warden played a role in her suicide attempt. They accused the warden of creating a distressing environment for students.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In the past, a student, Karunya, died under suspicious circumstances at the same institution, leading to suspicion on the college management.