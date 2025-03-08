South Korea: Gov’t fixes cap of new medical students to 3,000 per year 13 months after doctors’ walkout

In an attempt to resolve a 13-month disagreement involving trainee doctors' walkouts and course boycotts, South Korea's Education Ministry announced yesterday, Friday, March 7, that it has agreed to cap the number of new medical students at roughly 3,000 annually.

However, Education Minister Lee Ju-ho stated that the proposal could only be implemented if all trainee doctors returned to their duties.

Thousands of trainee doctors have walked off work since February 2024 to protest a government plan to admit more students to medical schools, as both sides battled about what is required to restore the healthcare system.

The government intended to raise medical school enrolment by 2,000 beginning in 2025, up from 3,000 today, to address what it estimated to be a significant doctor shortage by 2035, Reuters reports.

Authorities have stated that more doctors are needed in rural locations to fulfil growing demands in a fast ageing society, but many doctors argue that salary and working conditions, which are skewing the healthcare system, should be addressed first.

Friday's offer by the education ministry would be a step back for the government after impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration had previously taken a tough stance in attempting to push through medical changes.

In January, South Korea's health ministry reported that 90.1 per cent of the 13,531 trainee doctors eligible for hospital appointments had resigned. Medical students have also walked out of class, and many have yet to return.

“I am asking all of us to work to have our students come back now. I believe that they will come back to schools,” said Lee Jong-tae, President of the Korea Association of Medical Colleges.

Yoon was impeached last year for declaring martial law, which was only temporary. His December 3 directive required all medical personnel, including trainee doctors, who had quit their employment, to return to work within 48 hours.

The now-suspended leader rescinded the edict approximately six hours later, when parliament rejected it.

The Constitutional Court is anticipated to make a decision soon on whether to uphold Yoon's impeachment and permanently remove him, or to allow him to continue in office.

If Yoon is ousted, a fresh election must be held within 60 days.