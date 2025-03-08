“Recruitment process must be upheld with integrity”: SC cancels bail in Rajasthan exam fraud case

The Supreme Court (SC) has overturned a Rajasthan High Court order granting bail to two individuals accused of tampering with a public recruitment exam, stating that their alleged actions could have harmed thousands of genuine aspirants.

A bench comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah emphasised that such malpractices weaken public faith in government hiring processes and the integrity of public administration, as reported by PTI.

“Exam fraud undermines trust”: SC

"In India, government jobs are highly sought after, but vacancies are limited. The recruitment process, which includes prescribed exams and interviews, must be upheld with absolute integrity," the court observed.

The Assistant Engineer Civil (Autonomous Governance Department) Competitive Examination-2022 was allegedly compromised when a dummy candidate appeared in place of one of the accused. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the attendance sheet was manipulated, and another individual's photograph was affixed to the original admit card.

The accused were initially denied bail by the trial court, but the Rajasthan High Court granted bail in May 2023, considering their clean criminal records and time spent in custody.

However, the Supreme Court ruled that while these factors are valid considerations, they cannot override the seriousness of the offence and its impact on society.

Highlighting the broader repercussions, the apex court noted, “Surely, thousands of candidates appeared for the exam, putting in earnest efforts to secure a job. The accused, for their own gain, sought to undermine the sanctity of the process, affecting many deserving aspirants."

The SC bench upheld the trial court’s initial decision to deny bail and ruled that allowing the accused to remain free could send the wrong message about exam integrity, PTI added.

Fresh bail plea allowed

The Supreme Court directed the accused to surrender within two weeks and clarified that they can reapply for bail as the trial progresses.

It also underscored that its observations were limited to the bail issue and should not be interpreted as a comment on the merits of the case.

While acknowledging the legal principle of presumption of innocence, the Supreme Court stated that the accused must stand trial and prove their innocence through due process.

The bench also recognised that bail, once granted, is ordinarily not revoked. However, in this case, it stressed that the nature of the allegations and their societal impact justified setting aside the high court’s decision.