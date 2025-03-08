NEET-PG 2025: Health activist urges NBE to reconsider multiple-shift exam pattern

Dr Vivek Pandey, an RTI and medical education activist, has written to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), urging it to discontinue the practice of conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam in multiple shifts.

Citing concerns over fairness and transparency, he has called for a return to a single-shift examination format for the upcoming NEET-PG 2025, to ensure uniform assessment conditions for all candidates.

In the letter addressed to the Executive Director of NBE, Dr Pandey highlighted the challenges faced by aspirants due to the normalisation process implemented for NEET-PG 2024.

“In light of the issues observed during the NEET-PG 2024 examination, I earnestly request the NBE to discontinue the practice of conducting the NEET-PG examination in multiple shifts. Adopting a single-shift examination model will promote fairness, transparency, and trust in the medical education assessment process,” the letter read.

The exam, conducted on August 11, 2024, in two shifts instead of the traditional single-shift format, required normalisation of scores to account for potential differences in difficulty levels between shifts. However, many candidates raised concerns about the fairness of this process.

Key concerns raised

Dr Pandey outlined two primary issues arising from the normalisation process.

He stated that many aspirants questioned the fairness of score adjustments, especially since the shift-based format was introduced due to logistical reasons rather than academic necessity.

Additionally, the normalisation process led to legal disputes, with some candidates petitioning the Supreme Court of India, alleging a lack of transparency in the calculation of scores.



Call for single-shift examination

To uphold fairness and avoid disputes, Dr Pandey proposed a return to the single-shift model, emphasising its benefits:



Uniform assessment: All candidates answering the same set of questions eliminates the need for normalisation

Legal robustness: Avoiding multiple shifts reduces the risk of litigation over perceived inequities in question papers and scoring adjustments

Candidate confidence: A transparent and standardised exam format would enhance trust in the system



Dr Pandey has also urged the National Medical Commission (NMC) to intervene and guide the NBE in implementing these changes.

The NEET-PG 2025 is tentative scheduled to be conducted on June 15, 2025 and more details about the upcoming examination are awaited.