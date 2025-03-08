Karnataka government renames Bangalore City University after former PM Dr Manmohan Singh

In a significant tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the Karnataka government has announced the renaming of Bangalore City University (BCU) to Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement while presenting the Karnataka Budget 2025 in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, March 7. The decision is part of the state government’s broader vision to develop the university into a model institution of higher education in the country.

As part of this transformation, the Government Arts College and Government RC College will be integrated as constituent colleges under the university, strengthening its academic offerings and institutional structure, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26, 2024, played a pivotal role in India's economic liberalisation and financial reforms. As the architect of India’s 1991 economic reforms, he laid the foundation for a more open and globally integrated economy. His tenure as Prime Minister (2004–2014) also saw key policy initiatives in governance, education, and social welfare.

The Karnataka government’s move to rename the university is seen as a tribute to Dr Singh’s contributions to modern India.

The decision has been widely welcomed by academicians, economists, and political leaders, who regard it as a fitting recognition of his legacy in shaping the nation’s economic and educational landscape.