Jamia Millia Islamia opens admissions for 2025-26: Key dates, new courses, application details

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has officially commenced the application process for admissions to its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the academic year 2025-26.

Prospective students can apply for the JMI Admission Test 2025 via the official website – admission.jmi.ac.in. The deadline for application submission is April 10, 2025.

The JMI Entrance Test 2025 is scheduled to begin on April 26, with admit cards set to be released on April 17, according to a report by News18.

This year, JMI has expanded its curriculum with 14 new programmes, broadening academic opportunities across multiple disciplines.

The newly introduced courses include:

Undergraduate programmes

Bachelor of Design (BDes) – Four years

BSc (Hons) Computer Science – Four years

Certificate courses (self-financed, evening mode)

Design & Innovation

Textile Design

Graphic Art (Print Making)

Art & Aesthetics

Creative Photography

Calligraphy

Art Appreciation & Art Writing

Postgraduate diploma

Fire Safety, Lifts, and Plumbing Services (self-financed)

Master’s programmes (self-financed)

MFA (Curatorial Practices)

MFA (Art Management)

MFA (Conceptual Art Practice)

MFA (Graphic Art) (Print Making)

JMI will admit students to 25 programmes based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) merit scores. These include:

Undergraduate programmes

BA (Honours) Turkish Language & Literature BA (Honours) Sanskrit BA (Honours) French & Francophone Studies BA (Honours) Spanish & Latin American Studies BA (Honours) Hindi BA (Honours) Urdu BA (Honours) Korean Language BSc (Honours) Applied Mathematics BSc (Multidisciplinary)

Postgraduate programmes

MSc (Electronics) Physics MA (Sanskrit) MA (Educational Planning & Administration) MA (Comparative Religions & Civilizations) MA (Korean Language & Literature)

Diploma programmes

Turkish Italian Russian Chinese Language Korean Language Pashto Uzbek Translation Proficiency in English

Advanced diploma programmes

Advanced Diploma in Turkish Advanced Diploma in French Advanced Diploma in Pashto

Admission criteria

BTech – Admission based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 rank. BArch – Admission based on the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2025 score. BDS – Admission through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025, administered by the Medical Counselling Cell (MCC). Other programmes – Entrance test conducted by JMI.

Application fees and exam centres

For AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Centre for Management Studies, and Faculty of Engineering & Technology: Rs 1,000

For all other faculties/centres: Rs 700

JMI will conduct entrance tests for 29 programmes across eight cities, including Malegaon and Bhopal, ensuring broader accessibility for candidates nationwide.

In an effort to encourage international student participation, JMI has reduced tuition fees for applicants from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries and foreign nationals/Non-Resident Indian (NRI) wards enrolling in diploma programmes at the University Polytechnic. Additionally, two seats in the BDS programme (through NEET) are reserved for foreign students.

For PhD aspirants from abroad, JMI now allows international candidates to attend admission interviews virtually, eliminating the need for travel.

Interested candidates can visit admission.jmi.ac.in to submit their applications before April 10, 2025. Admit cards for entrance tests will be available from April 17, and the examination process will commence on April 26, 2025.