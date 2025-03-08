Jamia launches 2025-26 prospectus, adds 14 new courses

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) unveiled its university prospectus on March 6, Thursday, announcing the start of admissions for the academic year 2025-26.

This year, JMI added 14 new courses. The Jamia Millia Islamia 2025-26 prospectuses, available at admission.jmi.ac.in , provide information such as eligibility criteria, application deadlines, entrance exam dates, course fees, and duration, The New Indian Express reports.

Admission to 25 programmes — nine undergraduate, five postgraduate, eight diploma, and three advanced diploma courses — will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) merit score, up from 20 last year, according to JMI.

Jamia's new courses include:

Bachelor of Design (BDes) (four years)

Bachelor of Science (Honours) Computer Science (four years)

Certificate (Design and Innovation) Self-Financed Evening

Certificate (Textile Design) Self-Financed Evening

PG Diploma in Fire Safety, Lifts and Plumbing Services (Self-Financed)

Certificate (Graphic Art) (Printmaking) Self-Financed Evening

Masters of Fine Arts (Curatorial Practices) Self-Financed

MFA (Art Management) Self-Financed; MFA (Conceptual Art Practice) Self-Financed; MFA (Graphic Art) (Printmaking) Self-Financed;

Certificate (Art & Aesthetics) Self-Financed Evening

Certificate (Creative Photography) Self-Financed Evening

Certificate (Calligraphy) Self-Financed

The prospectus was launched online by Vice-Chancellor Jamia Millia Islamia, Professor Mazhar Asif.