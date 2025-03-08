News

Jamia launches 2025-26 prospectus, adds 14 new courses

Admission to the programmes will be based on CUET merit scores
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) unveiled its university prospectus on March 6, Thursday, announcing the start of admissions for the academic year 2025-26.

This year, JMI added 14 new courses. The Jamia Millia Islamia 2025-26 prospectuses, available at admission.jmi.ac.in, provide information such as eligibility criteria, application deadlines, entrance exam dates, course fees, and duration, The New Indian Express reports. 

Admission to 25 programmes — nine undergraduate, five postgraduate, eight diploma, and three advanced diploma courses — will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) merit score, up from 20 last year, according to JMI.

Jamia's new courses include:

  • Bachelor of Design (BDes) (four years) 

  • Bachelor of Science (Honours) Computer Science (four years)

  • Certificate (Design and Innovation) Self-Financed Evening 

  • Certificate (Textile Design) Self-Financed Evening 

  • PG Diploma in Fire Safety, Lifts and Plumbing Services (Self-Financed) 

  • Certificate (Graphic Art) (Printmaking) Self-Financed Evening 

  • Masters of Fine Arts (Curatorial Practices) Self-Financed 

  • MFA (Art Management) Self-Financed; MFA (Conceptual Art Practice) Self-Financed; MFA (Graphic Art) (Printmaking) Self-Financed; 

  • Certificate (Art & Aesthetics) Self-Financed Evening 

  • Certificate (Creative Photography) Self-Financed Evening

  • Certificate (Calligraphy) Self-Financed

The prospectus was launched online by Vice-Chancellor Jamia Millia Islamia, Professor Mazhar Asif.

