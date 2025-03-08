Indian recruiters hire big from IIM Class of 2025

Companies and start-ups homegrown in India have increased hiring during the final placements for the Class of 2025 at numerous Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), even exceeding the previous year's remuneration packages.

Some of these companies are first-time recruiters, according to authorities at IIMs in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore, Kozhikode, and Mumbai.

Experts cited rapid economic growth, rising demand in fintech, consultancy, manufacturing, and infrastructure, as well as government initiatives, digitisation, and expanded domestic market potential, as driving factors for the upsurge, the Economic Times reports.

At IIM Mumbai, e-commerce and quick-commerce businesses hired more, including Blinkit (14 offers for Rs 30 lakh), Meesho (seven offers for Rs 49 lakh), Zepto (six offers for Rs 33.5 lakh), and Delhivery (six offers for Rs 24 lakh).

As a result, overall job offers at IIM Mumbai have increased by more than 10 per cent, and average salaries have risen by 5 per cent over the previous year, with 198 businesses taking part in the placement process.

The retail and e-commerce sectors experienced a 47.73 per cent increase in hiring, with job offers jumping from 44 to 65.

Domestic corporations provide very attractive packages and well-structured career programmes at IIM Indore and IIM Ahmedabad.

IIM Lucknow's placements reflect a spike in domestic jobs with competitive packages driven by innovation in digital, consulting, and developing sectors, according to placement officials.

PhonePe, Purplle, Vector Consulting Group, and established PSUs such as BPCL and HPCL are among the Indian firms that have hired for the first time from IIM Lucknow. However, top salaries for international roles have dropped.

At IIM Ahmedabad, in the lateral process, Maharashtra-based FinIQ Consulting (financial engineering) made the largest number of offers at 11, followed by Bengaluru-based Navi with 10 offers.

The average and maximum remuneration packages at IIM Calcutta have risen dramatically, officials informed the Economic Times report. The top offer at IIM Calcutta exceeded Rs 1 crore, and the median wage increased by roughly 15 per cent over the previous year.

Indian companies such as TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Navi, and Zomato, as well as global multinational corporations such as Accenture, American Express, BCG, EXL, EY-Parthenon, Goldman Sachs, and PwC, made the most offers at IIM Calcutta.