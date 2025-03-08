Elon Musk’s Tesla is hiring in India for THESE roles | Check details

Elon Musk-led Tesla has started hiring in India, marking a significant step in the company’s long-anticipated entry into the country.

The company has listed multiple job openings across sales, service, and operations as it gears up to establish a presence in the Indian market, according to a report by NDTV.

Tesla’s job openings in India

The company has posted nearly two dozen mid-level positions, signalling a strong push to build a local team.

According to Tesla’s careers page, key roles include:

Vehicle Service: Service Advisor, Parts Advisor, Service Technician, Service Manager Sales & Customer Support: Tesla Advisor, Store Manager, Customer Support Specialist, Inside Sales Advisor Operations & Business Support: Business Operations Analyst, Delivery Operations Specialist, Order Operations Specialist

Alongside its hiring spree, Tesla has secured a 4,000-square-foot showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a prime business district. According to real estate data platform CRE Matrix, the company will be paying over Rs 35 lakh per month for the space, which includes parking facilities.

Tesla’s expansion follows discussions between Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the former’s United States (US) visit last year. Reports suggest the company has also identified potential showroom locations in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

With operations ramping up, Tesla’s recruitment drive offers new opportunities for professionals looking to be part of one of the world’s most high-profile companies.