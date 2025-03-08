"Does Jamia not want South Indian students?”: MP Shashi Tharoor criticises varsity for dropping Thiruvananthapuram as exam centre

Speaking to PTI, Tharoor expressed disappointment over the decision, highlighting that Thiruvananthapuram was the only JMI exam centre in South India. He pointed out that at least 550 students had taken the test there last year and asked where this year's students would now go.

"It makes absolutely no sense. No explanation has been given to anybody, least of all the students. We had about 550 students taking the exam last year in Thiruvananthapuram. Where will this year's students go, unless JMI has decided that they don't want students from the South?" he said.