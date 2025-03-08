Dindigul: Cement portion of ceiling wall collapses in school; 7 students injured

A total of seven students sustained injuries after a cement portion of the ceiling wall collapsed at a newly constructed classroom at Santhai Road Corporation Middle School in Dindigul on Friday, March 7.

According to sources, 200 students were studying at the school in Bharathipuram, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The incident happened in Class IV Section A when S Tharun Ajay (9), C Anto Enban (9), K Mohammed Sakkil (10), A Gowtham (10), P Agilesh (10) and other students were inside.

Immediately, the injured students were rushed to a government hospital for treatment, where Tharun Ajay was admitted, and others were discharged after treatments.

The police source said the building was renovated around four months ago and initial investigation was held in the school building.

Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy visited the injured students whereas the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) former minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan urged the government to take action against those responsible.

Around one crore worth renovation works were going on at the school but the incident happened, he said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Later in the day, the corporation commissioner Ravichandran suspended the corporation assistant engineer Thiyagarajan in connection with the incident.