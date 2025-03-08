Delhi-NCR sees unusual surge in viral infections | Here is how you can stay safe

An unusual surge in viral infections in the Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) area has raised concerns. Delhi-NCR is grappling with a significant rise in viral infections, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients reporting fever, persistent cough, body aches, and fatigue.

The surge, which began in February 2025, has resulted in symptoms lasting up to 10 days — well beyond the typical five to seven-day recovery period. While seasonal flu outbreaks are common, the severity and scale of infections this year have raised concerns among health experts, said a report by the Times of India.

Healthcare professionals across NCR have noted a rise in cases of bronchitis, pneumonia, and gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhoea and nausea. The most vulnerable groups include:

Elderly individuals (50+ years)

Children and infants

People with pre-existing conditions (asthma, diabetes, COPD, hypertension, heart disease)

Those with weakened immune systems, who are experiencing severe complications and higher hospitalisation rates.

Experts suggest that multiple factors could be contributing to the outbreak. Sudden fluctuations in weather, with rapid temperature changes, are weakening immunity and making individuals more susceptible to infections.

Additionally, high pollution levels in Delhi-NCR are exacerbating respiratory illnesses and prolonging recovery periods.

The emergence of mutating viral strains, particularly in flu and COVID variants, may also be leading to more severe and extended symptoms. Furthermore, post-pandemic immunity appears to be weaker, as reduced exposure to common viruses during lockdowns has left people more vulnerable to infections, added TOI.

How to stay safe?

As the outbreak continues, doctors are urging residents to take preventive measures: