AP BEd exam paper leak: "Question paper appeared on social media after exam commenced": ANU VC

Allegations of a BEd examination paper leak at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) have surfaced on social media, prompting the State government to cancel the exam and order a probe, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Reports indicate that the Perspectives in Child Development paper, scheduled for 2.00 pm on Friday, March 7, was leaked 30 minutes before the exam.

Social media posts suggest that certain college managements under the Tenali division had access to the question paper beforehand, raising serious concerns about exam security and fairness, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Taking swift action, Education Minister and Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh directed higher education officials to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation.

“We will not tolerate such incidents under any circumstances. Officials have been instructed to take stringent measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” he said, assuring strict action against those responsible.

The government has emphasised the need for stronger preventive measures in upcoming examinations. A review of security protocols is underway to identify vulnerabilities in the question paper distribution process.

However, ANU in-charge vice-chancellor Dr Gangadhar has denied allegations of a pre-exam leak. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he clarified that students were allowed into the exam hall between 1.30 and 2.00 pm and that the question paper appeared on social media only after the exam had commenced.

While acknowledging that the paper may have circulated online, he asserted that it was not leaked in advance to students.

To enhance transparency and security, Dr Gangadhar stated that the university had introduced stricter measures. Unlike previous years, when question papers were physically transported to centres, this time, they were distributed in CD format, with passwords shared just 30 minutes before the exam.

This system, he claimed, was designed to prevent leaks and ensure secure distribution.

Despite these precautions, concerns persist regarding potential security loopholes.

Reports indicate that some college managements relied on external internet centres to print question papers instead of using secure, designated facilities, raising suspicions of unauthorised access.

With conflicting claims and mounting pressure, an official investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the alleged leak. Authorities are expected to take further action against those involved and strengthen exam security protocols, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, ANU is likely to issue a clarification regarding the re-examination and additional measures to uphold the integrity of future exams.